Gloria, 70, of Brighton, passed away Oct. 23.
She was born Oct. 19, 1949, in Hamburg, Iowa, to Donald and Mary (Barnard) Walston. Her sister, Nancy, was born in 1951, and could only pronounce her name as "Jada," a nickname from then on that stuck her entire life. Gloria graduated from Weld Central High School in 1967.
Gloria married Melvin Steckel in 1967. Together with their three children, they made their home in Keenesburg. She later married AJ Littlefield in March of 1996. She had three children and three stepchildren, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson, all of whom she loved immensely and cherished her time with.
Gloria loved Christmas time as her favorite time of year and spending the holidays surrounded by her family. She loved making each grandchild Christmas ornaments every year, crocheting, and traveling to Reno, Nevada, and Phoenix, frequently with her husband AJ, who preceded her in death.
Her children, Teri Krause, of Commerce City, Amy (Jeff) Dill, of Brighton, and Clayton (Rachel) Steckel, of Oak Harbor, Washington; and her sister, Nancy Berglund, of Arvada, survive her.
Memorial services honoring Gloria will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Oct. 30, 2019