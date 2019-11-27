Harold Alfred Vienot, at the age of 99 years, died Nov. 15.
He was born Feb. 18, 1920, in Weld County, to Alfred and Louise Vienot . He grew up in the Brighton and Golden areas and was associated with Brethren Gathered to the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ. He served in the U. S. Army, in Europe during WWII.
Harold owned and operated the Brighton Cabinet Shop and was well-known as a skilled custom cabinetmaker.
Harold married Marion Harriet Totems in Corunna, Michigan, June 20, 1947. They made their first home in Golden and then lived in the Brighton area where he remained until his death.
His wife; a sister, Lillian Glardon; and a brother, Randall Vienot, preceded him in death. Survivors include four children: Robert (Jane) Vienot, Trudy (Steve) Brancucci, Joan Vienot and Sherrie (Mark) Polasek; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were Nov. 23 at the Alli Event Center in Brighton. Private interment took place at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton.
Memorial donations may be sent in memory of Harold Vienot to the Fund for Christian Service, 820 Blanchard St., Unit 1701, Seattle 98121, or to the
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Nov. 27, 2019