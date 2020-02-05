Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert C. Osborne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Herb was born to Margaret and Cecil Osborne of Fort Morgan. He was the third of seven children. After high school, he joined the United States Army to take advantage of the GI Bill. He met and married Joanne Ruth Olmsted Nov. 3, 1956. In 1961 Herb graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a degree in metallurgical engineering. He and Joanne had three daughters.

Herb's career took him and his family across the country from Gilman to Austinville, Virginia, to Center Valley Pennsylvania, to Baxter, Tennessee, and back to his home state of Colorado to settle in Brighton in 1978.

After many years in the mining business, he became a consultant and traveled the world to advise on mining operations in China, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Canada, to name a few. If asked, he would tell many stories of the cultures, food and escapades, including one with a reluctant sloth.

After losing Joanne in a tragic accident, Herb married Patricia Ann Sloan in 1985, adding two stepsons, Michael (Samara) and Eric (Lauri) Wehmuller. Herb went on to continue his consulting business well into his 70s.

Herb was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandpa. He loved the country life, rocks and minerals, growing roses, books, bluegrass music and sitting on the back porch on a warm summer evening.

Survivors include his wife; daughters Valerie (Robert) Parker, Laurie (René) Salinas and Vicki (Eric) Swarr; Eric Wehmuller; and his grandchildren. His parents; Joanne; and Michael Wehmuller preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to the Parkinson's Foundation of the Rocky Mountains.

The family would like to share our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Suncrest Hospice and Avemere of Brighton for making his last days ones of respectful care, dignity and comfort.



