ILaria "LaLa" Cardoza, age 87, passed away Dec. 7 in Brighton. She was born Sept. 27, 1932, to Manuel and Conception "Concha" (Cruz) Cardoza in Fort Lupton, where she continued growing up and completing her seven years of schooling.
For labor, ILaria was a stay-at-home caregiver, living on her own for 31 years. She provided loving and unconditional care to everyone who needed it, especially to her mother, nieces and nephews, and even her great-nieces and nephews.
ILaria was a devoted and loyal member of St. William Catholic Church. She was an exceptional cook and loved to socialize with her family and friends. She was a very funny lady and loved to watch her "Channel 7" that always featured her favorite shows, "General Hospital" and "The Price is Right."
Survivors include her two siblings, Manuel (Dora) Cardoza of Greeley, and her sister, Annie Luevano, of Fort Lupton; along by many extended nieces and nephews.
Her mother and father, Manuel and Conception (Cruz) Cardoza; and three other siblings, Rachel Madrigal, Mickey Morales and Florentino "Tito" Cardoza, preceded her in death.
Friends, family and all of those whose lives ILaria touched are invited to attend her Rosary/funeral services starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. William Catholic Church, 1025 Fulton Ave., Fort Lupton. There will be a chance to pay your respects beforehand at 10:30 a.m., and her interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery at noon Monday, Dec. 16.
To send flowers to ILaria "LaLa" Cardoza's family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/notices/ILariaLaLa-Cardoza/sympathy.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Dec. 11, 2019