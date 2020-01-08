Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan Eugene Grein. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Zion Lutheran Church 1400 Skeel St. Brighton , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ivan Eugene Grein, 88, of Brighton, entered eternal life Jan. 4.

Ivan was born in Oswego, Kansas, the eldest of five children, Nov. 29, 1931, to John and Minie (Delventhal) Grein. The son of farmers, the family eventually settled in Brighton, and Ivan attended Zion Lutheran Church and Grade School. His grandfather was a founding member. He was confirmed in the Lutheran Church in March 1945 and graduated Brighton High School in 1949.

Ivan entered the United States

Returning home to Brighton, Ivan married Joan Gettel June 19, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church. They started and raised their own family on the same piece of property Joan was born on, which laid the path for Ivan's numerous agriculture related accomplishments and successes.

Together, they operated a centennial farm (1892-1992), which included bringing agriculture into the classroom in various ways. Ivan was always most excited when school children were able to tour the working farm, known as the Head-Acres Dairy Farm. The education provided to Colorado children on the innerworkings of the farm earned Ivan the Service to Agriculture Award in 1999.

Their farm also served as a test farm for numerous dairy products and computer companies related to advancing dairy farm technology. Ivan also assisted in designing the agriculture influenced Colorado license plate known as "Agriculture…Growing Your Future."

Additionally, Ivan served on the Farm Bureau board of directors from 1990-2000, was inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame in 1998 and was recognized in 2012 for three decades of service by the Brighton Lateral Ditch Co. after serving on the board of directors and as president.

Ivan continued to be a member of and serve at Zion Lutheran Church and School holding several offices.

In retirement, Ivan remained passionate towards his love for photography, enjoyed hosting family gatherings alongside Joan, especially Christmas and Fourth of July festivities, and traveled with the grandkids. He also cruised with Joan and his sons and recently revisited Alaska, a destination that illuminated his face just talking about the adventure. In the past couple of decades, Ivan took to tinkering so that he built each of his great-granddaughters their own dollhouse, complete with individually glued shingles, window trim and front porches. He also became enthralled with remote controlled airplanes, building each from a box of pieces into a working plane and even installed a landing strip at the farm, where he and other enthusiasts would have a place to gather and fly together.

Ivan was welcomed with open arms by those who preceded him in death, including his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Grein; toddler son, Greg Grein; grandson, Joseph Grein; and great-granddaughter, Kaylen Foster.

Survivors include his sons, Kevin (Linda) Grein, Douglas Grein and Walter Grein, of Brighton; grandchildren and their families; the late Joseph (Susan Ty Hodge) Grein and their children, Jacob Grein and Jordan Hodge; Sara (Aaron) Henry and their children, Serenity, Madilyn and Christopher Henry; Mysti Grein and her children, Raven and Zachary Foster; Steven (Stephanie) Grein and their children, Alexander, Avery and Nora Grein; Cody (Nicole) Grein and their children, Danica and Liam Grein; and Alana (Christopher Gurule) and their children, Alex Gurule and Samantha Gurule; siblings and their families, Velma Hudson, Mary Burkhardt, Fred Grein and Lucille Wagner; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family during visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Memorial services honoring Ivan will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 Skeel St., in Brighton. Ivan will be laid to rest with Joan in a private ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ivan's name are suggested to either of the following organizations: Front Range Hospice & Palliative Care, 3770 Puritan Way, Unit E, Frederick 80516, or Zion Lutheran School Tuition Assistance Fund, 1400 Skeel St., Brighton, 80601

Please share your memories of Ivan and condolences with his family by signing the tribute wall.

