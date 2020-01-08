James (Jim) Allen Dewey, 86, of Greeley, passed away Jan. 2. He was born April 10, 1933, in Bertrand, Nebraska, to Arthur C. Dewey and Marieta (Bower). Jim graduated from Brighton High School in 1952 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954. He was stationed on Walmido Island in Korea.
Survivors include his five children, Mark, Diane, David, Sandra, and Phillip; and three grandchildren. Both parents preceded him in death.
Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the Alli Event Center, 100 S. Third Ave., Brighton, at 2 p.m.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Jan. 8, 2020