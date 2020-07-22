James Richard Fariello was born May 1, 1944, in Washington, D.C., to James Fariello and Anna (Ziegs) Fariello. He was the oldest of four siblings.

After Jim got out of the Navy, he met Carol Koelling on a blind date and they married June 28, 1969.

Jim got to live in many places during his childhood, Washington, D.C., Yonkers, New York, Cuba, Connecticut and then moving to Grand Junction,when he was a senior in high school. After graduating Central High School, Jim joined the Navy and was stationed aboard the USS John Weeks destroyer ship. After his five-year tour in the Navy, he came back to Colorado, the state he loved and called home.

Jim had several careers during his working years with some of them as a Brighton police officer, volunteer Brighton firefighter and working for the Adams County DA as an investigator. Jim also was in the Army Reserve from 1978-1999 when he retired from his service in the military. His love for his country and the armed services has been strong his whole life. He was very proud that his father, brother, nephew and now grandson all served in the military.

Jim was an avid treasure hunter. Jim spent all of his vacations and free time with his metal detector or gold panning. Jim even hosted a radio station show, called Treasure Seekers, to instill the love of treasure hunting to the younger generations. This love was instilled, and it carried over to his son, Juston, who is an archaeologist. Jim and Juston had many adventures searching old ghost towns for treasures.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Janon (Doug) Swink; son Juston Fariello; grandchildren, Saige, Wesley, KyAnn and Troy Swink; sisters. Linda Israelson and Carol Coale; a brother, William Fariello; and five nephews and four nieces. Both parents preceded Jim in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the Brighton United Methodist Church Youth Group.

The family will celebrate Jim's life in a private service July 24. Friends and acquaintances are encouraged to join the celebration of life by watching the live streaming of the service beginning at 10 a.m.

The family would like to invite friends and family to an open reception to be held at 13401 Harvest Road, Commerce City.





