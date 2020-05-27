Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Marie Schwartz. View Sign Service Information Love Funeral Home 225 F Avenue Limon , CO 80828 (719)-775-2333 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday May 15, Jeannette Marie Schwartz, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71 in Greeley. She was known as "Grandma J" to her numerous family and friends.

Jeannette was born in Flagler Nov. 16, 1948, to Walter and Goldie Hasz. She attended Flagler High School and continued her education at Lamar Junior College. She owned and operated her own interior design business, Jeannette's Interiors, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Survivors include her sons, Joel and his wife, Doris (Snider), Kelly, and Curtis and his wife, Tiffany (Ducaj); four beautiful grandchildren, Dustin and Dex Schwartz, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Peyton and Connor Schwartz, of Thornton; her brothers Jack and Gary Hasz; a sister, Rita Riddle; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing and a service of remembrance were May 23 at Love's Funeral Home in Limon. Graveside services followed in Flagler.

Those who wish to remember Jeanette in a special way may make gifts in her memory to The Assembly of Broken Arrow, 3500 W. New Orleans St. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74011.



