Jerry Lynn (Bryant) Goos, of Sterling, passed away July 7 at the Sunny Acres Rehab Facility recovering from a recent fall.
She was born in Bellflower, California, Feb. 24, 1942, to Bourdette and June (Andrews) Bryant.
Her mother, father, a brother, Bud, and her granddaugter, Sierra, preceded her in death.
Jerry was a retired health-care administrative assistant to the CEO working for Floyd Harrison at Baptist Home Association for 20 years and then enjoyed retirement with her husband in Howard, then moving to Sterling.
Her husband, Donald; her brother and sister, Rick Bryant, of Julesburg, and Pam (Jerry) Nettleton, of Steamboat Springs, survive her. Jerry was previously married to Adam Kniss of Brighton, with whom she had had four sons, Steven Kniss (Kathy), Kevin Kniss (Kelly), Raymond Kniss (Carmen), each from Brighton, and Darrel Kniss (Lori) from Clarksburg, Maryland; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Matthew, Jordanne, Chelsea, A.J. Jadon, Owen and Aaliyah; and two great-grandchildren: Rylie and Jaxon.
Jerry loved being with her family, laughing and talking and just hanging out. Knitting and crocheting was her favorite hobby and was quite a talent. She tackled many projects, such as afghans, hats, scarves, mittens and dolls, among others, for the people she loved. She was greatly admired and loved by so many and will be forever missed.
Memorial donations should be sent in Jerry's name to Alzheimer's Association
or cancer research for melanoma.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, and a celebration of her life will be at a later date.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Goos, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Jerry-Goos/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.