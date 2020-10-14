Her journey on this earth ended suddenly Sept. 26 in Las Vegas Nevada. Jody was loved by many, and she loved her friends and family deeply. She was a talented entrepreneur and a free spirit. She loved the outdoors, working and traveling. She experienced more of life in her short time on earth than most of us do in a lifetime.

Jody cherished her family in Texas and always looked forward to spending holidays with her Colorado family. Jody had a sharp wit and was a master of sarcastic humor. She had a kind soul that could brighten anyone's day.

She was born in Uvalde, Texas, Nov. 5, 1969. She was the only child of Betty and Raymond Jones of Hudson. She graduated from Brighton High School in May of 1987.

The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Harvest Fellowship Church, 11401 E. 160th Ave., Brighton.







