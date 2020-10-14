1/1
Jody Lou Jones
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Her journey on this earth ended suddenly Sept. 26 in Las Vegas Nevada. Jody was loved by many, and she loved her friends and family deeply. She was a talented entrepreneur and a free spirit. She loved the outdoors, working and traveling. She experienced more of life in her short time on earth than most of us do in a lifetime.
Jody cherished her family in Texas and always looked forward to spending holidays with her Colorado family. Jody had a sharp wit and was a master of sarcastic humor. She had a kind soul that could brighten anyone's day.
She was born in Uvalde, Texas, Nov. 5, 1969. She was the only child of Betty and Raymond Jones of Hudson. She graduated from Brighton High School in May of 1987.
The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Harvest Fellowship Church, 11401 E. 160th Ave., Brighton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Lupton Press from Oct. 14 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Harvest Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved