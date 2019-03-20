Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe David Sasaki. View Sign

Joe David Sasaki, 89, passed away peacefully at his home March 14. He was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Longmont and was a graduate of Longmont High School.

Joe married Jane Watada Dec. 24, 1954, at the Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple. They were married for 64 loving years, traveling and sharing wonderful memories with family and friends.

Joe had a long career as a farmer in Longmont, Brighton and Fort Lupton. He was also a member of Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple and the Fort Lupton Buddhist Temple.

Survivors include his wife; David and Lisa Sasaki, Randy Sasaki, Janet and Robert Welsh, Sandra Rainwater Lawler and Jeff Lawler, and Gayle and Mark Rahe; grandchildren, Robert Sasaki, Stephen Sasaki, Ashley Kwan, Billie Joe Sasaki, Milan Sasaki, Alexandra McCullough, Christopher Rainwater, Jordan Rahe and Jack Rahe; his brother, Harry Sasaki; sisters, Mary Uyeno, Dorothy Nitta and Helen Hori; sister-in-law, Ida Sasaki; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple, 1947 Lawrence St., Denver. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. March 22 at Hillside Cemetery, 13750 WCR 12, Fort Lupton.

Immediately following the inurnment, a light lunch will be served at the Fort Lupton Buddhist Temple, 720 Main St., Fort Lupton.

Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at

Joe David Sasaki, 89, passed away peacefully at his home March 14. He was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Longmont and was a graduate of Longmont High School.Joe married Jane Watada Dec. 24, 1954, at the Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple. They were married for 64 loving years, traveling and sharing wonderful memories with family and friends.Joe had a long career as a farmer in Longmont, Brighton and Fort Lupton. He was also a member of Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple and the Fort Lupton Buddhist Temple.Survivors include his wife; David and Lisa Sasaki, Randy Sasaki, Janet and Robert Welsh, Sandra Rainwater Lawler and Jeff Lawler, and Gayle and Mark Rahe; grandchildren, Robert Sasaki, Stephen Sasaki, Ashley Kwan, Billie Joe Sasaki, Milan Sasaki, Alexandra McCullough, Christopher Rainwater, Jordan Rahe and Jack Rahe; his brother, Harry Sasaki; sisters, Mary Uyeno, Dorothy Nitta and Helen Hori; sister-in-law, Ida Sasaki; and many loving nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Tri State/Denver Buddhist Temple, 1947 Lawrence St., Denver. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. March 22 at Hillside Cemetery, 13750 WCR 12, Fort Lupton.Immediately following the inurnment, a light lunch will be served at the Fort Lupton Buddhist Temple, 720 Main St., Fort Lupton.Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com. Funeral Home Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

326 Terry Street

Longmont , CO 80501

(303) 776-2313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Lupton Press on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fort Lupton Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close