John Mac Salazar Jr., better known as Buggy, born Nov. 18, 1967, in Raton New Mexico, went to be with the Lord and creator May 19.

Buggy was a son, brother, uncle, great0uncle, coach and lifelong friend to many. Buggy was a fantastic and avid fisherman who spent every spare moment with a fishing pole in hand.

He was always ready with humor and a joking spirit. He did everything to the best of his ability. Buggy took pride in his fishing skills and in teaching his nieces and nephews. They would all jump into the rice burner or Maverick and head to the lake. He was known to boast and brag about his fishing prowess.

Buggy worked with Weld School District Re-8 and also coached middle school football as well as girls gasketball where the teams championships. Buggy loved working with his students and mentoring the kids.

Buggy believed it was important to be a positive role model for the students. He worried about the kids going hungry, so he kept cereal and milk along with many other snacks in his office. The kids knew they could get something to eat in coach Salazar's office. Years later, the young men and ladies still speak with respect and fondness of coach Salazar. Buggy lived to help others, which shows in his choice of jobs aiding special-needs adults. He enjoyed all of their outings especially the ones where he took them fishing.

His father, John Mac Salazar Sr.; brothers, Johnny Ray, Nathan James and Samuel preceded him in death, Survivors include his mother, Rebecca M Salazar; sisters, Eva and Arlon Fisher, Rebecca I Salazar and (John Sepulveda), Sandra and Evan Redding; brothers, John and Delores Salazar, Kelly Salazar, Daniel Salazar (Gary Hamm), James Salazar (Evelyn Hernandez), Nathan and Selena Salazar and Eduardo-Eddie Robles; 10 nieces; eight nephews; eight great-nieces; and 18 great-nephews.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton handled the arrangements.

