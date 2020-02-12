Jose Leroy Sandoval (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Leroy Sandoval.
Service Information
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO
80601
(303)-654-0112
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
The Healing Place Church
3599 E. Bridge St.
Brighton, CO
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
The Healing Place Church
3599 E. Bridge St.
Brighton, CO
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Brighton, CO
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
Fairview Cemetery
Brighton, CO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jose Leroy Sandoval, a longtime resident of Brighton, passed away Feb. 5. He was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Feb. 4, 1950, and raised by his parents, Jose and Frances Sandoval.
He grew up and spent most of his life in Brighton, where he met his late wife, Lillian Sandoval. Jose and Lillian married Jan. 24, 1970. Jose enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his children, Jessica Sandoval, Ruben Sandoval and Steven Sandoval; his grandchildren, Derrick Sandoval-Martinez, Deztani Sandoval, Marisa Sandoval and Davian Sandoval; and his siblings, Theresa, Rose, Christine, Voila, Paul, and Manuel.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Healing Place Church, 3599 E Bridge St, Brighton, followed by Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
To send flowers to Jose's family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Jose-Sandoval/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.