Karl Frederick Eugene Kuehner went home to be with his lord and savior, Jesus Christ, due to pulmonary fibrosis August 9 of 2020.

Karl was born on June 11 of 1938, in Aurora, Illinois, to Emil E. and Gertrude H. Kuehner. He grew up in Elgin, Illinois, later attending Iowa State University. He earned his B. S. in dairy husbandry and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in field artillery in 1961.

Karl married Suzanne Cobb July 13, 1963, in Elgin, working on their family dairy until 1965 when they moved to Fort Collins. In 1966 they moved to Loveland, where they had their first daughter. Then, in 1968, they moved to Brighton, where their other children were born.

He happily serviced the agricultural community in the area for 35 years while working for Adams County Co-op, where he made many dear friends. He served in the United States Army Reserves (air defense artillery/ field artillery) finishing his career as a major.

Karl, above all else, loved Jesus as his lord and savior and, up to his last breath, was sharing about Jesus and praying for the people he came in contact with. He was interested in people and wanted to find their hearts and minister to them personally because he wanted them to know the love of Jesus Christ. His actions, his speech, and his very demeanor was purposeful to that end.

He led by example while serving in every facet of church leadership, lay preaching, Bible study fellowship, an AWANA leader and a Sunday school teacher of adults and children. One of the most visible ways that he served was caring for his lovely bride after her major stroke. He loved Jesus.

Survivors include his daughters, Rebecca Suzanne/ Ron Potter of Sandy, Utah, and Heidi Elizabeth/ Brian Deardorff, of Harwinton, Connecticut; his son, Karl Daniel/ Melissa Kuehner, of Sterling, Colorado; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joshua/ Saige Potter (Mikael, Mordecai, Zechariah, Obadiah and Zelia Potter), Timothy/ Emily Potter, Elizabeth Potter, Hannah Potter, Randall Deardorff, Abigail Potter, Noah Deardorff, Caleb Deardorff, Rosalie Deardorff, Bonnie Kuehner, Lily Deardorff, Barrett Kuehner and Bradley Kuehner; sister in Christ, Sandy Gray; brother and sister in Christ, Gary/ Daneen Campbell; and many cousins and other brothers and sisters in Christ.

His bride, Suzanne Cobb Kuehner; his daughter, Deborah Kuehner; his parents; his brother in Christ, David Stanley Gray; and many cousins and other brothers and sisters in Christ preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Howe Mortuary; 439 Coffman St, Longmont. Celebration of Life will be at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 2145 Lake Park Drive, Longmont. It will be an outside service…bring a chair. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery, Larimer County Road 1 and state Highway 56, Berthoud.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given in Karl's name to a new AWANA missionary. Checks should be written to AWANA, in the memo write #319 Jeff Gilpin, and send to Gilpin, P.O. Box 697, Truckee, California 96160



