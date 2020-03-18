Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Emily "Kathy" Chennaux. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy died peacefully March 2 at the age of 85 with her family by her side.

Kathy was born in Lusk, Wyoming, Jan. 22, 1935, to Lawrence and Emily Gibbs. She was the youngest and only girl of four children. Kathy spent her childhood in Wyoming and was very active in 4-H and enjoyed helping raise sheep at her parent's ranch.

Kathy was a homemaker, she raised six children and one stepson. She moved to Brighton in 1974, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Kathy enjoyed playing Bingo, crocheting, gardening, going to Black Hawk, her birds and, when her health was good, she would have a yard sale every spring.

Survivors include her sons, Lawrence, Calvie and Haskell Ellis; her daughter, Patricia Ellis; stepson, Charles Chennaux; three grandsons, Samuel Rodriguez, Daniel and Stacy Ellis; and her three great­-grandchildren.

Her two husbands, Cecil Ellis and Donald Chennaux; her parents; three brothers, John, Alfred and Clyde Gibbs; and two of her children, Casey and Pamela Ellis, preceded her in death.

