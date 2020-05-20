Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Allen "Kenny" Dinges. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kenneth (Kenny)Allen Dinges, of Fort Collins, who passed away May 6 at the age of 67.

He was loved and cherished by many people including mother Mableann; his sisters, Carol, Debbie, Nancy, Charlene and Cindy and his best friend, Ken. His extended family included four brothers-in-law and 11 nephews and nieces. He loved and was so proud to be a part of his large family.

Kenny had one son David Dinges.

His father Al, preceded him in death.

He lived a fun life and always wanted an adventure. He will be missed by all.

A private celebration of Kenny's Life will take place in July at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton.





Published in Fort Lupton Press on May 20, 2020

