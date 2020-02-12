LaVeda Louise Sears, 87, of Greeley, passed away Jan. 8.
LaVeda was born in Fort Lupton, Sept. 19, 1932, to Lester and Elvertie (Hause) Smith. She married J. Lee Sears Aug. 29, 1954, in Fort Lupton. LaVeda and her husband moved to Greeley in 1993. She graduated from Brighton High School in 1950 and from Colorado State College of Education in 1953, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education.
LaVeda was a dedicated servant who wore many hats. She worked as a substitute teacher, a Sunday school teacher, a homemaker and selflessly volunteered in her community. She drove for the Meals-on-Wheels program, served on the library board in Fort Lupton, drove for Senior Resource Service and was a member of The First Church of the Nazarene for approximately 27 years.
LaVeda was very fit and enjoyed water aerobics, reading, and traveling. She traveled in all 50 states and at least 30 countries.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Jayne) Sears, Jay (Debbie McLeod) Sears, and Kay (Mike) Collins; grandchildren, Jeffrey Collins, Alison Wright, Bethany Hinton, Jonathan Sears, Oliver Sears and Meredith McLeod-Cobb; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Her husband preceded her in death.
Services were at 11 a.m. Jan. 11, at First Church of the Nazarene in Greeley.
Visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Feb. 12, 2020