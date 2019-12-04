Leonard Richard Amend, 97, lifetime resident of Brighton, passed away Nov. 21. He was born April 12, 1922, to Lee and Christina (Bierele) Amend. Leonard attended public schools in the area and graduated from Brighton High School. He married Shirley (Mount) Feb. 7, 1943.
Leonard, along with running a dairy, owned and operated Enterprize Real Estate. He was involved with the Brighton Lions and the Brighton High School FFA in his younger years. He loved to travel and had visited Israel, Japan and Hawaii to name a few. Leonard was a very avid Broncos fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Bergman, of Brighton, and son, Rick, of Arizona. His wife; both parents; a son, Christopher; a brother, Raymond; and two sisters, Emelia and Helen, preceded him in death.
The funeral service was Dec. 2 at The Healing Place. Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery. To send flowers to Leonard's family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/notices/Leonard-Amend/sympathy.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Dec. 4, 2019