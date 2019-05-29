Lola Anne (Honaker) Feis was born May 28, 1937, in Johnson, Nebraska. She was the youngest of five children. As a young woman, Lola was an accomplished musician, playing the piano and the violin with prodigious skill. She studied music at Hastings College.
She married Jacob Feis Jr. in Hastings and lived in Sacramento for a short time while he served in the Navy before returning to Nebraska. The couple moved to Colorado with their son, Mark, in 1974.
Lola worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was a marvelous cook and will be remembered in the fantastic recipes she shared. Lola was also a dedicated gardener, and thoughts of her gorgeous hanging baskets will be cherished by her family and friends.
She passed in the early hours of May 6.
Her husband, who passed earlier this year; their son, Michael, who sadly passed away when he was just three days old; her parents; and her siblings preceded her in death. A son, Mark Feis, and her daughter-in-law Katherine Feis, survive.
Lola was an adoring grandmother to their daughters, Anna Lisa Klynhans (Jonathan Klynhans) and Julia Rae Walker (Michael Walker) and, at the end of her life delighted in spending time with her two great-granddaughters, Isla Katherine Walker (21 months) and Ava James Walker (7 weeks).
Her family will celebrate her life and Jake's life and legacy on their favorite mountaintop this summer.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on May 29, 2019