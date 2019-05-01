Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis R. Gauna. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Louis R. Gauna, 85, of Platteville, passed away April 26. Louis was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, and graduated from high school at St. Gertrude High School in Mora, New Mexico, in 1954. Louis then went into the service in 1956, serving four years in the Navy on the U.S.S Hornet as the supply officer.

Louis held various jobs throughout his career, but he finished out his career serving 30 years with the state of Colorado retiring in October, 1994.

Louis was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Platteville and was a past member of St. William Catholic Church in Fort Lupton. He was also a member of St. Francis Newman Center in Silver City, New Mexico, and a past member of Fort Lupton Knights of Columbus.

Louis was fortunate to travel after retirement, enjoyed fishing, dancing, getting together with friends and spending time with family.

Survivors are his second wife, Gloria (Claxton) of Platteville; daughters, Brenda Peters, of Fort Lupton, Benita Gauna of Thornton, and Elizabeth (John) Gauna-Giacomini, of Independence, Minnesota; sisters, Gloria Martinez (Cipriano) of Longmont, and Pricilla Martinez, of Commerce City; four grandchildren; 11 grea- grandchildren and serval nieces and nephews. His first wife of 50 years, Gloria F. Gauna; his mother and father, Toni and Frank Gauna; and brothers William and Felix Gauna preceded him in death.

Memorial mass will be hat noon Thursday, May 2, at St. William Catholic Church, 1025 Fulton Ave., Fort Lupton.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled arrangements.

