Marshall Johnson 75, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota.
Marshall was a school bus driver for Adams District 14 in Commerce City before retiring and moving back to Minnesota, were he purchased his little piece of heaven.
His three children, Cherie (Greg) Scott, Michelle Johnson, and Christine (Troy) Olin; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren survive him.
Goodbye Dad. You will be loved and missed every day.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Mar. 6, 2019