Maudie Luddington, a longtime Brighton resident, was 102 years old and peacefully passed away June 1 at Elmshaven Care Center.

Maudie was born Aug. 22, 1916, in Galeton, to John and Liza Elizabeth Self. She was married to Loren Luddington for 52 years and raised two children, Kathleen Toth and John Luddington, in Brighton. Her husband and her son preceded her in death.

She worked for Elite Laundry, Remington Arms, Rocky Mountain Arsenal and retired from Samsonite Corp. after 25 years.

Survivors are her daughter; her grandson, Richard Toth (Faydra); granddaughters, Katherine Burns (Robert), Heather Willis (Chris) and Jody Tansky (Brian); and seven great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and spending time with her great grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

