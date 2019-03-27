Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Tuesday, March 12, Melody Thompson, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully at her home in Brighton at age 71 after a valiant battle against cancer.

Melody was born Dec. 22, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois. Melody's quick wit, ferocious sarcasm and ability to see the true depth and good in people was an amazing gift cherished by all that knew her. An avid reader and writer, Melody also enjoyed gardening and was known for a beautiful singing voice which she used to put smiles on many faces.

Seeing her children and grandchildren grow and flourish was a source of great happiness as her values of compassion and responsibility manifested in her teachings as they grew.

Her marriage of over 42 years to Thom, a proud Air Force veteran, was a source of joy and comfort and gave her strength and focus especially in her final years.

Survivors include her husband; her three children, Melina, Susan and Kevin; her sisters, Tammy and Norma, her grandchildren, Jennifer, William, Mara, Colin, Jack, Jesse, Bryanna and Brook; her great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan and Nixen; and the support system for her children in Maryann, Jason and Richard.

In lieu of flowers and cards, her wish was that families gather and plant a tree or other flora in remembrance to those who love and who are loved as she was. She wished as well that all would reach out and give of their time to others in need as her life was dedicated to giving.

Donations to The or would be greatly appreciated as well.

