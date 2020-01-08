Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Mim" Andersen. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 304 Denver Ave Fort Lupton , CO 80621 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Mim" Marcia Andersen, 86, passed away peacefully Dec. 20 at Crossroads Assisted Living, in Northglenn. She was born July 19, 1933, in Denver, to Charles Neil and Zay (Pinkerton) Dorman. She married Elvin "Red" Andersen May 8, 1951, and graduated from Fort Collins High School shortly thereafter.

Mildred grew up in Berthoud and Fort Collins, graduating from Fort Collins High School in 1951. The couple spent four years in San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed in the Army. They moved back to Colorado and bought a house in Brighton in 1959.

Once the kids were in school, she worked as a part-time bookkeeper for a Brighton law firm, Daniel, McCain & Brown for years. When she wasn't working, she was taking care of her parents, her husband and hauling her kids around in Henry, her black 1940 Ford.

She bowled on leagues at Lucky Lanes for years and enjoyed playing bridge and having coffee with her friends. You could find her playing bingo at the

She had an amazing ability to make people laugh, both in person and in writing. She was very proud when her letters to the editor were published in the newspaper, which were many times.

The most important thing to Mim was family. She loved to dote on her kids, her grandkids, her great-grandsons, as well as the many dogs she had over the years. Not many things gave her more pleasure than when the family got together to play games or just spend time together.

We will miss her like crazy, but will carry her always in our hearts.

Survivors include her two children, her daughter, Julie (Tom) McCarthy, of Thornton, and her son Casey (Annette) Andersen, of Henderson; four grandchildren, Nicholas Goodman, Kaylie Douglas, Kaitlyn Rose and Reece Andersen; and three great-grandchildren, Kai and Gage Douglas and Chance Goodman. Both parents, Charles Neil and Zay (Pinkerton) Dorman; and her husband preceded her in death.

Services honoring Mildred's beautiful life were Jan. 2 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, which handled the arrangements. A reception followed at the Alli-Event Center.

Mildred was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grand- and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent directly to the immediate family or to Tabor-Rice Funeral Home for Mildred's memorial service. Other donations may be made to the Good Dog Rescue Foundation at www.thegooddogrescue.org.

Published in Fort Lupton Press on Jan. 8, 2020

