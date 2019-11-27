Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Irene Gaede. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Interment 11:30 AM Fort Logan National Cemetery 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd. Denver , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Miriam Irene Gaede, 85, of Brighton, went to be with her Lord Nov. 20.

Miriam was born Sept. 5, 1934, in Agate, to Harold and Matie (Noah) Scott. She was raised in the Agate area and became a member of the American Baptist Church at age 15.

In 1952, Miriam graduated from Agate High School before attending Colorado State College of Education in Greeley. Miriam married William Gaede in 1955, in Greeley, and they made their home there for several years. They moved and lived in Livingston, Montana, and Denver before settling in Brighton in 1969.

Miriam taught home economics in the Brighton schools before retiring.

Miriam was a woman of many talents. She was a member of many school, community and church choirs. Over the course of three years, she sewed special garments for a designer. She also used her sewing skills to craft a multitude of handmade items that she entered at the county fair along with sewing for Ugly Quilts and Warm Hearts, Warm Babies. Miriam may be best remembered for her countless hours serving the Lord thru church work and service in the community.

Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Gaede, of Brighton; son, Alan (Sherri) Gaede, of Lakewood; granddaughter, Nicole Bowman; grandsons, Shane Gaede, Matt Linville and Ben Linville; and nieces and nephew, Robin (Terry) Oldham, Julie McDaniel, Cindy Scott and Dana Fox. Her parents; two brothers; a daughter, Nancy Linville; and a grandson, Wesley Linville, preceded her in death.

Funeral services honoring Miriam were Nov. 23 at First Presbyterian Church in Brighton. Interment will be at 11 :30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver. Gather at Staging Area "B" by 11:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Miriam's name to First Presbyterian Church for Ugly Quilts, 510 S. 27th Ave., Brighton 80601.

