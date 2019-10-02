Orva Jean Sidman, 87, longtime area resident, passed away Sept. 29 at her home in Hudson.
Orva was born April 27, 1932, in Fort Morgan, to Fred and Louise (Schlagel) Muth.
She married Bobby O. Sidman in May 1952 at the Methodist Church in Fort Morgan.
Orva was a member of the Red Hats Society and was, at one time, a 4-H leader. She enjoyed bowling and sewing. She made clothes for her children when they were little and also made doll clothes.
Survivors include children, Mark Sidman (Carol), of Wheatland, Wyoming, Penny Sidman, of Wray, and Les Sidman, (Cathy) of Harlan, Iowa; brother, Garold Muth (Iris) of Fort Collins, and sister, Jollyn Mentzel who lives in Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Six brothers and sisters and her parents preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will follow in Memory Gardens.
Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Oct. 2, 2019