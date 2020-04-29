Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Lynn (Havelick) Beach. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Lynn (Havelick) Beach, 70, of Brighton, received her wings April 16, 2020 in her home. She was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Hanford, California.

She met Ronald Beach in 1967. She graduated from North Central High in Spokane, Washington, in 1968. She married her husband, Ronald Beach July 17, 1968, in Glenallen, Alaska. They lived there for two years before moving to Riverton, Wyoming, for eight years. They were then relocated to Pasco, Washington, for Ron's work, and they lived there seven years. They then transferred to Colorado in 1985 for Ron's work.

Paula was in banking for 20 years, and worked at Wal-Mart for 25 years and truly enjoyed every aspect of it, before she retired due to her health. She was part of the Elks Lodge for 12 years, where she was elected Golden's first woman exalted ruler in 2012.

Her father, Louis John (Frank) Havelick; her mother, Mary Louise Avila; and her brother-in-law Ben Reniker; preceded her in death.

Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years; her sister, Laurie Stillwell and husband, John; a half-sister, Sandra Reniker; half-brother, Melvin Avila, and his wife, Delilah; a stepsister, Priscilla Stout, and husband, Brad; sons, John Beach, and wife, Brenda, and Thomas Beach and wife, Kelly; a daughter, Jennifer Williams, and husband, Rob; grandchildren, Brandon Beach, Jessica Beach, Tiawna Beach, Kacey Williams and Jordan Beach; a step-grandchild, Timothy Heckard, and wife, Beth; and a great-grandson, Andrew Heckard.

Memorial service will be at the Elks Lodge in Golden at a later date.







