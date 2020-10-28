Raymond Negrete Jr., 82, died peacefully at home Oct. 23 following a long battle with prostate cancer. Ray was born Sept. 4, 1938. He was married to Annie Hope Mora for 63 years.

Survivors include his wife Annie; daughters, Jamie Lee Negrete and Josephine Marie Dack (Jed); a son Raymond Negrete III; granddaughters Erica Mae Barr (Galen) and Luisa Simone Romero; grandsons Raymond Negrete IV (Patricia), Steven Michael Negrete, Raymond Negrete (Julia), Julio Andrew Aguirre (Stacy) and Nicholas Joseph Aguirre (Elisha); 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Carmen Negrete Torres, Mary Rose Negrete and Mary Margaret Mirelez( Robert); brothers, George Negrete (MaryAnn), brother Angel Marquez (Mickey) and Jess Marquez (Rose Mary); sisters Phyllis Negrete and Linda Negrete; plus many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

His father, Raymond Negrete Sr.; his mother, Felicitas Valenciano Negrete; sisters Dolores Negrete Flores, Mary Ann Negrete, Tiny Negrete and Jovia Negrete; and Sue Negrete Mojica; brothers, Jerry Negrete (Rose) and Eddie Negrete preceded him in death.

No services take place due to the covid pandemic.

Private interment will be at a later date at Fort Logan Cemetery, Denver.





