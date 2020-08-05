Richard Thomas Rand Sr. was born in Cleveland Nov. 18, 1928, to Laura and Herman Rand. He was the youngest of two sons. He was raised in Cleveland his entire young life until he joined the Air Force, where he was stationed for most of his four years in Biloxi, Mississippi, as a sergeant. After being honorably discharged, he met and fell in love with Shirley Hitterman. He liked telling family and friends that "He liked her walk." They married in 1954 and remained in Cleveland until 1959, when they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. Shortly afterwards they moved to California, where they made their home in Glendora with their seven children: sons: Richard Jr. and Eric; daughters: Cynthia, Christine, Susan, Nancy and Becky.
Richard worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years, with his routes in Duarte, California, and then Arcadia, California. He enjoyed his route and getting to know his customers, and occasionally he would make time to go to the Santa Anita race track after work to watch the races.
Richard retired after 30 years and enjoyed much of his time off at the beautiful Santa Anita race track. Oh how he loved the horses. He would study the racing forum for hours, trying to pick the next big winner. He once hit a $3,500 winner and even framed the ticket (after he cashed it, of course). Once or twice a year he and Shirley would take the kids with them to the track where they had fun looking for discarded winning tickets (no big winners were ever found, but nice memories were made).
Besides the horse races, Richard had other hobbies. He enjoyed playing bridge and poker with their good friends. Eventually, the bridge games subsided, but he and Shirley continued enjoying playing poker and hosted an annual New Year's Eve poker party, which was mostly family plus a few good friends.
He also raised canaries for a number of years, enjoying the songs they sang. He loved to cook and was especially fond of barbecuing, and he enjoyed making his own beef jerky (a favorite of the grandkids).
He loved to garden, as he had quite the green thumb; his beautiful rose bushes attested to that. Later he became quite interested in growing orchids. What started out as a few plants became over 100 beautiful orchids of many colors over the years. It was that green thumb again.
In his retirement years, Richard and Shirley bought a motorhome and enjoyed traveling up and down the California coast. Friends and family would often meet up with them at various campgrounds for some fun and relaxation. Richard found that he enjoyed buying motorhomes, restoring them and then selling them as well as traveling in them.
They moved to Apple Valley, California in the late 1980s, where they had more room to enjoy their childrens' growing families, blessing them with 13 grandchildren, and later, 17 great-grandchildren.
In 1989, they suffered the tragic loss of their son, Eric, shortly before his 32nd birthday. The family pulled together, and the love and bond of their family became stronger and closer after their loss.
In 2005, Richard and Shirley moved to Brighton. Two of their daughters, Becky and Nancy (and their families), and their granddaughter Samantha and her family, previously moved to Colorado. A few years later, more of their family made Colorado their home.
Living in Brighton, Richard still enjoyed his gardening in the spring and summer until recent years when his health made it too difficult to keep up with the physical demands. But he dearly loved his big and constantly growing family.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley, of 66 years; a son, Richard Jr.; daughters, Cynthia, Christine, Susan, Nancy and Becky; 13 grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, James, Aaron, Kelli, Brian, Amber, Jimmy, Michael, Laura, Kimberly, Danny and BJ; and 17 great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Cayden, Carson, Carter, Garrett,Joshua, Elizabeth, Breyalle, Myles, Jackson, Caroline, Maximus, Jasmine, David, Torrance, Peyton and Presley.
Both of his parents and step-father; his brother, Howard; and son, Eric, preceded him in death.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions Richard's funeral services will be private but will be lives-treamed
website. Visitation will be open to the public.
