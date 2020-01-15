Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Davis. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Davis, 79, of Commerce City, passed away Jan. 7. He was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Rockford, Illinois to John and Blanche (Beaty) Davis. Bob attended public schools in Rockford, Illinois, California and Adams City High School. Bob married Shirley (Roy) June 9, 1963, in Commerce City.

Bob had many nicknames in his life that he earned as being a true "jack of all trades." He worked as a carpenter in the family business and as a roofer most of his working career. He worked other jobs, including driving a truck for Safeway and a warehouseman for ARMCO in Commerce City.

In his spare time, Bob loved the sport of drag racing, driving and working on all his cars. He raced at different levels and with many different types of cars, including stock cars. Bob enjoyed riding his Harley and working on anything that had a motor and wheels.

Survivors include his two children, Candy (Jim) Gomez, of Commerce City, and Randy (fiancée, Tonya), of Thornton; and one brother, Bill (Lori) Davis of Washington. His wife, Shirley (2010); and a sister, Renee, preceded him in death.

A funeral service honoring Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Viewing will start at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Adams County Humane Society, 10705 Fulton St., Brighton 80601. Share your memories of Bob and condolences with his family by signing the tribute wall.

