Romelia M. Sanchez, 82, of Brighton, passed away March 5 in Brighton. She was born on March 15, 1937, in Mexico, to Pablo and Candida Martinez (Ruiz). She married Fidencio Sanchez Nov. 19, 1954, in San Francisco del Oro, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Romelia lived in the Brighton area since 1970. She was a member of the Nueva Esperanza, New Hope Church of Brighton. She was a woman of strong faith and served in the women's and children's ministries of her church. She also loved to sing praises in her church choir.
Her favorite hobby was garage sales. Romelia enjoyed both shopping at and staging garage sales. She lived for her family and her church family.
Survivors include her husband, of Brighton; sons Alfred (Jody) Sanchez, of Brighton, and John (Susan) Sanchez, of Highlands Ranch; daughter, Virginia (Charley) Thompson of Oxford, Mississippi; eight grandchildren; and two brothers, Eliodoro Martinez, of El Paso, Texas; and Alvaro Martinez, of Lafayette.
Visitation and a celebration of life service were March 10 at The Healing Place.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at The Healing Place, 3599 E. Bridge St., Brighton.
Private internment will be at a later date.
To send flowers to Romelia's family, visit www,taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Romelia-Sanchez/sympathy.
Published in Fort Lupton Press on Mar. 11, 2020