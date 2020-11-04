Teresa (Bachicha) Rodriguez was born Jan. 22, 1939, in Dilia, New Mexico, to parents Miguel and Eliza Bachicha. She was a proud sister to Jesuscita and Ramona, as well as to her brothers Raymond, Tobey, Benjamin and Serafin (Pino).
Teresa took her rightful place in heaven Oct. 29 at age 81 after suffering a stroke that changed her life drastically, but it never broke her feisty, warm and loving spirit. She was ushered into peace while surrounded by the love of her family; the people that she cared about most.
Her parents, Miguel and Eliza; as well as her siblings Jesuscita, Ramona, Raymond and Tobey preceded her in death.
Although she grew up with six siblings, Teresa was truly one of a kind and many things to many people -- a caring and devoted wife of 59 years to Manuel Rodriguez, a loving mother to Alexandria (Clint) Gonzales, Eliza (Chris) Derozier and Manuel (Tasha) Rodriguez Jr., as well as an extremely proud grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Teresa loved fiercely and would go to great lengths to ensure that her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were loved, supported and never hungry - no one could be hungry if Teresa was around, she would not allow it. She was a natural nurturer and so much more than a mother or grandmother. She was a best friend as well. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her, and her favorite thing to do was to care for them.
Teresa was also an extremely hard worker, dedicating herself to the Salud Clinic for 36 years; a role that she did not retire from until 2016. She loved her job and the people that she worked with, often treating them like members of her own family.
Teresa had the most caring and generous heart, a heart that she shared not only with her family but with friends and coworkers that she had adopted into her family over the years. Teresa was not selective with her kindness and thoughtful gestures - she truly loved everyone, and made certain that they knew it and felt it. It did not matter how long or how little someone had known Teresa. They were always better off because of her presence in their lives.
Teresa spent the last months of her life being cared for by her granddaughter Ashley (Jeremiah) Kelley and their three children. They surrounded Teresa with unconditional love and acceptance, as well as an unwavering patience that allowed her to maintain her dignity, despite all of the new challenges that shefaced. Through all of this, they provided her with joy and comfort, even in the grimmest of times. And in true Teresa fashion, she was joking and laughing until the end. They followed Teresa's example and provided her with all of the kindness that she had spent her life bestowing on those that she loved most.
Although her time on Earth has come to an end, Teresa's infectious spirit, strength, determination and ability to love effortlessly and endlessly is carried on by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, ensuring that she will always be near, always be remembered and always be celebrated.
Viewing runs from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton. Celebration of life service starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at 2933 Gadsden Drive, Brighton.
Please note that the viewing and celebration of life will be open to all; however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, serviceattendance will be limited to invitation only but will still be available for streaming through taborfuneralhome.com.