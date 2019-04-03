Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry M. Moore. View Sign

Terry M. Moore passed away at Platte Valley Medical Center March 30 at the age of 67.

Survivors are his brother, Patrick A. Moore, of Englewood; his younger sister, Tammi Moore-Franson, of Fort Worth, Texas; his children, grandchildren, and siblings (Michael A. Adams and Stephanie E. Moore of Knoxville, Tennessee, David H. Moore of Ashland, Kentucky, and Teagan A. Johnson-Moore, of Lyons, and grandsons Ethan and London Adams) were his everything, and nothing brought him more joy than to spend time with them.

His sister, Sandy Moore, of Loveland, preceded him in death.

Terry enjoyed and celebrated his life and his interests, which included scouting, nonprofit work and giving back to his community at large through his service. He sat on multiple boards, including the CASA board, HUD board, Montessori board and Liquor Authority board. He served two terms on the Brighton City Council, representing Ward 1 from 2003-2012.

He was recognized by the Brighton Chamber of Commerce as Its Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2006. For 19 years of his life, he served as the executive director of Brighton's emergency housing program, Almost Home Inc. of Brighton.

Terry was a 1970 graduate of Englewood High School and a 1976 graduate of the then-Metropolitan State College in Denver.

Terry will be remembered for his passion and commitment to his fellow man, neighbors and community, as well as his undying love for his family.

A celebration of his life will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Alli Event Center, 100 S. Third Ave., Brighton.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.



