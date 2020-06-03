Thurston (Bill) William Wallace, born Aug. 23, 1947, died May 2 of ALS.
Born in Ottawa Kansas, graduated from Ottawa High School, University of Kansas and University of Denver Law School.
His parents, Wilbur and LaVerne Catherine; and a brother, Scott James Wallace, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife Margaret Ann (married in 1975); children, John William Wallace, and his wife, Brooke, Amanda Ann Bushek, and her husband, Joseph, and Nathan James Wallace; grandchildren, Jacek Patrick, Danica Ann and Mikaela LaVerne Bushek; a sister, Geraldine Toth, and her late husband, Lou; a niece Catherine, and her husband Akos; a nephew, Matthew, and his wife, Jennifer, and their son, Alex; a sister, Laurie Kuechler; and a nephew, Brian, his wife, Christy, and their children, Brycen and Kinzie.
He practiced law for 42 years in Brighton with the firm Daniel, McCain, Brown, Wallace & Brubaker; and his own firm. He loved history, old movies, music, cats, fishing, photography, telling stories, telling jokes (some of which were funny), fire trucks, trains and sports. His greatest joy was being a husband, a dad, and "Bumpa" to his three wonderful grandchildren.
He was known for his intellect, his charismatic humor, his expertise in complex legal issues and his strong faith.
He was proud to recognize his 20 years in sobriety with Alcoholics Anonymous. He will be dearly missed.
Make contributions to ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter, 1085 Dover St., suite 500 Westminster 80021; to Tru Community Care Hospice 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette 80026; or to the Presbyterian Church, 510 S. 27th Ave, Brighton.
A private family service will be Saturday, June 6, at the First Presbyterian Church of Brighton.
Friends and acquaintances are encouraged to celebrate Bill's life by visiting the Tabor-Rice Funeral Home obituary page and logging into the live streaming of the memorial beginning at 11 a.m.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thurston William "Bill" Wallace, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Thurston-Wallace/sympathy.
Published in Fort Lupton Press from Jun. 3 to Jul. 3, 2020.