Tobias Samuel Grein, 4, of Fort Lupton, was received by our Lord and Savior Jesus June 4 in Aurora.

Tobias was born in Denver April 9, 2016 to Daniel and Kelsey Grein. He was the youngest of our four children. Tobias' life started with hardship as he was born at 24 weeks and remained in the hospital for 109 days under the love and care of the NICU team of Presbyterian Saint Luke's.

Tobias came home to his loving family July 26, 2016, to begin his life in our new home. From the minute he came home, his brothers and sister received him with open arms. As Toby grew, he formed a deep relationship with his big sister. They were partners in crime and loved every minute together. Toby had many difficult trials in this life and was never afraid of what was ahead. He spent many days and nights under the care of the most compassionate medical professionals we had ever met; these individuals are great in number and too many to name. Toby knew how to make people love him from the first time they met him. He was such a brave little innocent boy with the biggest heart.

Toby loved the outdoors and enjoyed every moment he had being outside playing with his tractors and Tonka trucks. He loved digging in the dirt and playing in the mud. He was a worker at heart, and we will never know the great things he would have accomplished. Toby was a joyful little boy who enriched the lives of everyone he met. We will remember every smile that he gave to us and the lives that he touched in his short time on earth.

Tobias' life is a testament of how God calls us to live. Kelsey and I were reminded of 1 Corinthians 13:11-13. Even though Tobias never made it to adulthood, he taught us that the three things that will last forever are faith, hope, and love. And as the final part of this passage states, "the greatest of these is LOVE". Tobias' life was God's perfect and holy example of how people are called to live.

No words can express the sorrow and loss his mother and I feel. There will forever be a piece of our heart missing. Although our hearts ache, we all can rest assured our sweet son is being held by Jesus. We will remember Tobias, "Goodness of Yahweh"; Samuel, "God has heard"; as a gift to this world as his life made an impact.

His survivors include his parents, Daniel and Kelsey Grein; two brothers, Jeremiah and Ethan; a sister, Leala; grandparents, Nathan and Kathy Grein, of Brighton, and Kent and Margie Wagner, of Lakewood; and several great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton. Masks are required for attendees while paying their respects. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Toby's life, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, outdoors at 16620 E. 168th Ave., Brighton.

Tobias will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery, in Brighton.





