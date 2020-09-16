Verna Jean Kiefer, 96, of Brighton, passed away Sept. 8. Verna was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Eaton, to George and Mary Miller.

Verna graduated from Eaton High School in 1942. She worked as telephone operator until she married Ural Kiefer May 30, 1943.

After living in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, for three years, in 1946 they moved to Brighton, where Ural owned a veterinary clinic. Verna was his receptionist and assistant. Together they raised three children and were active members of the First Christian Church.

Verna was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she loved gardening, sewing, scrapbooking and traveling. In her later years, she delighted in watching the National Geographic channel. She also had a love for elephants, having collected more than 300 miniatures.

Survivors are her three children; James (Janet), John (Ronette) and Joyce (David) Davis; seven grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Verna were Sept. 12, at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Verna Jean Kiefer, visit www.taborfuneralhome/obituary/Verna-Kiefer/sympathy.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.





