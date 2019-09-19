Mr. Aaron E. Darsaw transitioned from the Labor to Reward on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Jerusalem MB Church in Havana following the burial at Mt. Zion AME Cemetery on the Glades. Viewing is Friday September 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home located at 110 South 9th street in Quincy and also on September 21, 2019, starting at 9:00 am until the hour of the service at the sanctuary. Mr. Darsaw is survived by two sons Aaron Darsaw (Sandra) of Perry, GA and Antonio Darsaw of Bainbridge, GA., one daughter, Johnnie Jackie Butler (Jeff, Jr.) of Havana, and one sister Ira Dean Herring of Havana . He also leaves a host of caring family members. All arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home at 850-627-9541.