Agnes J. Fudge

Guest Book
  • " May God give her eternal rest and the family the strength..."
    - LINDA MC PHAIL
  • "Maurice, Janice and family, please accept my condolences on..."
    - LINDA MC PHAIL
  • "I would like to express my deepest sympathy for your loss...."
  • "Please accept my condolences. I'm so sorry for the loss of..."
  • "So very sorry to read of Agnes's passing. She was a..."
    - Betty Clancy
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Obituary
Send Flowers

QUINCY - Ms. Agnes J. Fudge, 72 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one son, Maurice Britt (Janice), Havana, FL, one brother, James Youman, Havana, FL, 2 grandsons, Arreyton Britt, Ocala, FL, Corey Britt, Havana, FL. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the FUDGE family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 22 to Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.