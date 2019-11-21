Guest Book View Sign Service Information Abanks Mortuary 808 5th Avenue N Birmingham , AL 35203 (205)-322-9050 Visitation 1:00 PM Sanctuary of Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road Birmingham , AL View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Sanctuary of Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road Birmingham , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Florence Higdon Prater, of Birmingham, Alabama, died peacefully at home on November 15, 2019, of complications from Corticobasal Syndrome.



Alice was born on February 7, 1962, in Quincy, Florida, to John Buryl Higdon, Jr., and Emily Johnson Higdon. Alice was smart as a whip. She was valedictorian of the 1980 senior class at Robert F. Munroe Day School in Quincy, where she also was a varsity cheerleader and member of the tennis team; a 1984 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the



Alice and Harlan settled in Birmingham, where Alice first worked as a law clerk with the Hon. James H. Hancock in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, and then with Johnston, Barton, Proctor, Swedlaw & Naff. Alice returned to work with Judge Hancock for the remainder of her professional career, becoming one of the Northern District's first career law clerks.



Alice and Harlan have two daughters, Catherine Ruffin Prater, 27, and Florence Jane Prater, 25. Alice loved Cat and Flo dearly, and they have her best traits.



Alice's life was filled with love. Alice loved her family and friends, and they loved her back. She loved a good book, music, dancing, a new pair of shoes, and a glass of wine with dinner. Alice loved the outdoors-the mountains and the beach. She loved to run and play tennis, and she walked with friends until her illness would not allow her to walk any more. Alice loved Devalon, who has filled the Prater home with faith and love for 27 years. She loved the Gators and the Blue Devils. Alice loved her church, her Bible Study, and the Fellowship Too Sunday School Class. She rejoiced in her walk with God.



Alice is survived by Harlan, Cat and Flo; her parents; her twin sister, Julia Whitson, and her husband Chris and children Emily, Jack and Alec; her sister, Mary Fletcher Higdon, and her children Caroline, Lily and Anna; her uncles Cantey and Victor Higdon; her aunt Cat Binard; and many cousins and their families.



The family is especially grateful to the Parkway Babes, Sheka, Right at Home Care, Hope Hospice, Ellie Jo, Ally, and Caroline.



"From the gravest of all valleys come the pastures we call grace." The pastures we call grace are those who have loved and supported us. Love has won.



A celebration of Alice's life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at 2:00 p.m., in the Sanctuary of Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35213. Visitation with Alice's family will precede the celebration in Canterbury Hall at 1:00 p.m. Alice will be interred by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Encore" at Canterbury UMC; Friends of Jemison Park, P.O. Box 530813, Mt. Brook, Alabama 35253; UAB Dept. of Neurology, UAB Gift Records, AB 1230, 1720 2nd Ave. S., Birmingham, Alabama 35294; or the .







