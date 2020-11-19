1/1
Allen R Polley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen R. Polley, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Carol Wise-Polley, his daughter Cheryl McDearmid (her husband Fred), his grandchildren Toyi Williams, Tonya Veltkamp, GR Hoskison, Joy Varnum (her husband Jeff); and 8 great-grandchildren.
Born July 22, 1938, in St. Louis, MO. Al served in the U.S. Air Force for 32 years. He married the lovely Connie Beaty on March 24, 1958. After he retired in '78, they relocated to Quincy, FL. Al was preceded in death by his first wife Connie.
On July 21, 2017, he married Carol and relocated to Dothan, AL where he lived out the remainder of his days in newlywed bliss. His life was well lived, and he was well loved!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved