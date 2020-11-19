Allen R. Polley, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Carol Wise-Polley, his daughter Cheryl McDearmid (her husband Fred), his grandchildren Toyi Williams, Tonya Veltkamp, GR Hoskison, Joy Varnum (her husband Jeff); and 8 great-grandchildren.

Born July 22, 1938, in St. Louis, MO. Al served in the U.S. Air Force for 32 years. He married the lovely Connie Beaty on March 24, 1958. After he retired in '78, they relocated to Quincy, FL. Al was preceded in death by his first wife Connie.

On July 21, 2017, he married Carol and relocated to Dothan, AL where he lived out the remainder of his days in newlywed bliss. His life was well lived, and he was well loved!



