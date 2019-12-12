QUINCY - Ms. Amanda Gee, 101 years, of Quincy, FL departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Garfield Harris, Milton, FL, one daughter, JoAnn Kimble (Jack), Quincy, FL, 6 siblings and 3 grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 5 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life is 11:00 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church, on 23209 Blue Star Highway, Quincy, FL, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Gee family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020