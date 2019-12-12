Amanda Gee

Guest Book
  • "When your heart is empty, filling it with happy memories..."
    - Sheila Washington
  • "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. With deepest..."
  • "PRAYER ARE WITH YOU'LL!"
    - ELDER JOE COLSON, JR AND FAMILY
  • "May the Lord bring peace and comfort at this time of loss...."
  • "Comfort, Strength and Hope to Joan, the entire family,..."
    - Angela Burgess
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel AME Church
Quincy, FL
Burial
Following Services
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Quincy, FL
Obituary
QUINCY - Ms. Amanda Gee, 101 years, of Quincy, FL departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Garfield Harris, Milton, FL, one daughter, JoAnn Kimble (Jack), Quincy, FL, 6 siblings and 3 grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 5 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life is 11:00 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church, on 23209 Blue Star Highway, Quincy, FL, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Gee family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020
