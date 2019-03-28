ANGELA LAVETT BRITT, was born September 13, 1966. She is the only child of Burnett & Barbara A. Copeland. Angela is the Grandchild of Louis & Willie Mae Wells. On Tuesday morning February 27, 2019, at 10:35 a.m.at East Orange General Hospital, Angela was stricken with a life stealing catastrophic illness and said "Goodbye" to the earthly sojourn surrounded by her Mother and Father, as she said "Hello" to Jesus and finally received her "Wings". Angela leaves to cherish her Loving Memories her Mother & Father, Burnett & Barbara A. Copeland, East Orange, NJ; Aunts, Alberta Godfrey, Miami, FL, Gloristine Osborne, East Orange, NJ; Carolyn Turner, Valdosta GA; Uncles, George Copeland (Tereatha),Valdosta, GA; John Copeland (Theola), Nashville, TN; Jeffrey Crawford, Nashville Tennessee; God Son Altariq White, Newark, NJ, God Daughter, Sarayah Lilly Anne Tilus, Orange, NJ and God Brother, Lateff Harper, Springfield, NJ; Garvin & Beatrice Hadden, God Parents; The Britt Family (Father, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles), Quincy, FL; and, a host of cousins and other relatives. Arrangements by Woody "Home For Services", Orange, NJ.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Mar. 28, 2019