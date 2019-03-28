Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela L. Britt. View Sign

ANGELA LAVETT BRITT, was born September 13, 1966. She is the only child of Burnett & Barbara A. Copeland. Angela is the Grandchild of Louis & Willie Mae Wells. On Tuesday morning February 27, 2019, at 10:35 a.m.at East Orange General Hospital, Angela was stricken with a life stealing catastrophic illness and said "Goodbye" to the earthly sojourn surrounded by her Mother and Father, as she said "Hello" to Jesus and finally received her "Wings". Angela leaves to cherish her Loving Memories her Mother & Father, Burnett & Barbara A. Copeland, East Orange, NJ; Aunts, Alberta Godfrey, Miami, FL, Gloristine Osborne, East Orange, NJ; Carolyn Turner, Valdosta GA; Uncles, George Copeland (Tereatha),Valdosta, GA; John Copeland (Theola), Nashville, TN; Jeffrey Crawford, Nashville Tennessee; God Son Altariq White, Newark, NJ, God Daughter, Sarayah Lilly Anne Tilus, Orange, NJ and God Brother, Lateff Harper, Springfield, NJ; Garvin & Beatrice Hadden, God Parents; The Britt Family (Father, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles), Quincy, FL; and, a host of cousins and other relatives. Arrangements by Woody "Home For Services", Orange, NJ. ANGELA LAVETT BRITT, was born September 13, 1966. She is the only child of Burnett & Barbara A. Copeland. Angela is the Grandchild of Louis & Willie Mae Wells. On Tuesday morning February 27, 2019, at 10:35 a.m.at East Orange General Hospital, Angela was stricken with a life stealing catastrophic illness and said "Goodbye" to the earthly sojourn surrounded by her Mother and Father, as she said "Hello" to Jesus and finally received her "Wings". Angela leaves to cherish her Loving Memories her Mother & Father, Burnett & Barbara A. Copeland, East Orange, NJ; Aunts, Alberta Godfrey, Miami, FL, Gloristine Osborne, East Orange, NJ; Carolyn Turner, Valdosta GA; Uncles, George Copeland (Tereatha),Valdosta, GA; John Copeland (Theola), Nashville, TN; Jeffrey Crawford, Nashville Tennessee; God Son Altariq White, Newark, NJ, God Daughter, Sarayah Lilly Anne Tilus, Orange, NJ and God Brother, Lateff Harper, Springfield, NJ; Garvin & Beatrice Hadden, God Parents; The Britt Family (Father, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles), Quincy, FL; and, a host of cousins and other relatives. Arrangements by Woody "Home For Services", Orange, NJ. Funeral Home Woody Home for Services

163 Oakwood Avenue

Orange , NJ 07050

(973) 674-0814 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Gadsden County Times on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Gadsden County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close