QUINCY - Ms. Annie Harrell, 78 years of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: 1 son, Larry Harrell(Bobbie), Quincy, FL, three daughters, Linda Harrell Sweet, Emma Harrell, Sheronda Jackson(Glenn), all of Quincy, FL, two sisters, Virginia Jackson, Chicago, IL, Ada Johnson, Tampa, FL, five brothers, Johnny Johnson, Miami, FL, Granerson Johnson, Quincy, FL, Rudolph Evans, Tallahassee, FL, Sampson Campbell, Orlando, FL, Charles Peterson, Chattahoochee, FL. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6pm,Wednesday, October 02, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Harrell family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Oct. 3 to Nov. 2, 2019