Anthony Lamount House Sr., transitioned from labor to reward on July 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be 1:00PM, July 25, 2020, at St. James PB Cemetery in the Scotland Community. He is survived by his loving wife Alberta L. House of Havana, his sons Kendrick Maynor Sr., of Havana, Fl., Anthony House Jr., of St. Petersburg, FL, and Gabriel James of Sawdust, Fl., his beautiful daughters, Stranisser Dixon of Havana, FL, Pamela Colston of Atlanta, Georgia, and Clara Collins of Chattahoochee, FL, and a host of nieces, nephews and a host of sorrowing family and friends. Evans Funeral Home located at 110 South 9th Street in Quincy is in charge of funeral all arrangements.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home, LLC
110 S. 9th Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-9541
