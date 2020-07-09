1/1
Antonie Deonte' "Toon" Jackson
Antoine Deonte'Jackson, 36, of Quincy, Florida, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Quincy. He wasa native of Gadsden County. The graveside and burial services will be held at Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy, Florida, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary from 3pm to 7pm. Antoine is survived by his daughter, Janiah Jean Francois, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sons Amarius Jackson, Asaiah Sha'Ron Jackson, and Amirah Jackson, Quincy, FL, Kentoine Jackson and Ka'Lessi Jackson,Tallahassee, FL; mother, Sharon O'Neil, Quincy, FL; biological father, Phillip Jackson, Miami, FL; grandmother, Lillie Dell Denson, Quincy, FL; grandfather, James Denson, Quincy, FL; uncle, James (Agnes) Denson, Quincy, FL. Antoine was preceded in death by father, Jerome O'Neil,
Quincy.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
