Arthur L. Harris
Arthur L. Harris transitioned from labor to reward on August 2, 2020 in Tallahassee. Graveside services will be 11:00AM Saturday August 15, 2020 at Piney Grove Church Cemetery in the Richbay Community. He is survived by two sons Mario Harris Sr. and Kevin Harris Sr. both of Havana, FL one brother Robert L. Harris (Betty Jane Beneman) of Savannah, Ga, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Visitation will be 10:00AM - 7:00PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Evans Funeral Home located in Quincy and Saturday from 9:00AM until the hour of service at the gravesite. All arrangements are entrusted to EVANS Funeral Home.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home, LLC
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Piney Grove Church Cemetery in the Richbay Community
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Church Cemetery in the Richbay Community
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home, LLC
110 S. 9th Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-9541
