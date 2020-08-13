Arthur L. Harris transitioned from labor to reward on August 2, 2020 in Tallahassee. Graveside services will be 11:00AM Saturday August 15, 2020 at Piney Grove Church Cemetery in the Richbay Community. He is survived by two sons Mario Harris Sr. and Kevin Harris Sr. both of Havana, FL one brother Robert L. Harris (Betty Jane Beneman) of Savannah, Ga, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Visitation will be 10:00AM - 7:00PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Evans Funeral Home located in Quincy and Saturday from 9:00AM until the hour of service at the gravesite. All arrangements are entrusted to EVANS Funeral Home.

