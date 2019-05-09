Augustus Byrd

Service Information
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL
32353
(850)-627-3700
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem M.B. Church
Havana, FL
View Map
Obituary
Augustus Byrd, 82 of Havana, died on Tuesday, April 30, in Tallahassee. He was a member of New Jerusalem M.B. Church in Havana, where his service will be 11 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 with burial in the Ayalla Plantation Cemetery in Tallahassee. He is survived by his wife, Lilly M. Byrd; sons, Tony Byrd of Havana, LaMont Brown of Newark, NJ and his daughters, Subrina Byrd of Tallahassee, Deborah Byrd, Belinda Chukes, Sheryl Gainous and Jacqueline Byrd, all of Havana; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 9, 2019
