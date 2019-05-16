Barbara Ann Copeland, 60, transitioned on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Quincy, Florida. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Deliverance Temple Ministries Church, 5715 Hardaway Highway, Chattahoochee, Florida. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 6:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Barbara was a friendly, compassionate, and caring individual who absolutely loved her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Archie Gee; children: Eddie Grandberry of Havana, FL, Juanita (Carlton) Bell of Quincy, FL, LaQuandia (Ed) Williams of Panama City, FL and Jerrod (Denetria) Grandberry of Chattahoochee, FL; mother: Juanita McCray of Gretna, FL; four brothers: Willie (Lisa) Copeland of Houston, TX, James (Tina) Bennett of Quincy, FL, Henry (Marzette) Copeland of Chattahoochee, FL, and Richard Copeland of Hardaway, FL; three sisters: Dorothy (Hosea) Corker of Gretna, FL, Sheila Jackson of Quincy, FL, and Darlene (Rev. Peter) Rittman of Chattahoochee, FL; twenty-nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father: Willie James Copeland; sisters: Ethel Smith and Delores Copeland, and brother: Kelvin Jackson.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700
www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 16, 2019