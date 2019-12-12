Barbara Edwards Carter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Edwards Carter.
Service Information
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL
32353
(850)-627-3700
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethel AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Edwards Carter, 72 of Quincy died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Tallahassee. Services will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Bethel AME Church in Quincy, with burial at Sunnyvale in Quincy. Viewing will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by daughters, Twanda Odom (Corey) and Irenye Glynn (Dwayne); son, Frederick Carter (Faith); brothers, Joseph Edwards (Carol) and King David Edwards (Geneva); and sisters, Lizzie Figgers and Geraldine Curry.
Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the services (850-627-3700).
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.