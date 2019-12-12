Barbara Edwards Carter, 72 of Quincy died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Tallahassee. Services will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Bethel AME Church in Quincy, with burial at Sunnyvale in Quincy. Viewing will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by daughters, Twanda Odom (Corey) and Irenye Glynn (Dwayne); son, Frederick Carter (Faith); brothers, Joseph Edwards (Carol) and King David Edwards (Geneva); and sisters, Lizzie Figgers and Geraldine Curry.
Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the services (850-627-3700).
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020