Barbara Ehart Bietenholz, age nearly 97 years, of Quincy, FL, passed away May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Adolf and Lilly Blumer Ehart of Switzerland, born June 3, 1922.

A native of Kilchberg, Switzerland, she and her family moved to Quincy in 1955 and she became a naturalized citizen in 1961. She and her husband, Ernst Bietenholz, worked together as a team for the Southern Division of American Sumatra Tobacco Corporation and Imperial Nurseries, a division of Culbro Corporation.

Survivors of Barbara include her children; Brigitta B. Clark and Rick Bietenholz of Quincy, and Andy Bieterholz of Blountstown, four grandchildren; Josh Bietenholz, Anna Edwards, Robert and Eric Clark, and nine-great grandchildren; Devon, Shreve, Sidney and Ashlyn Clark, Mason and Alaina Edwards, and Owen, Zack, and Sara Bietenholz. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernst Bietenholz.

Barbara asked that we not hold a memorial service and that there not be a funeral. If you were friends of her, the family asks that you not mourn her death-- but celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or a . A special Thank you for the care from Hospice, 1st. Presbyterian Church of Quincy and from Christine Winbush, also too Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) for all your help.

